Carson Pushes Ahead of Trump in CBS-NYT Poll

On the eve of the next Republican debate in Colorado Oct. 28, a new CBS/New York Times poll shows that Ben Carson has edged ahead of Donald Trump in the race for the GOP nomination, though the gap remains within the poll's margin of error.

According to the poll, 26% of Republican primary voters now support Carson compared to 22% for Trump, followed by Marco Rubio in third at 8% and Jeb Bush at 7%, tied with Carly Fiorina.

But the poll also found that a majority of Republican voters (7 of 10) say they are not sure about who they will support.

The poll was a random telephone survey conducted Oct. 21-25 of 1,289 adults nationwide. The margin of error is 4 percentage points plus or minus for the whole sample, and 6 percentage points for Republican voters, which means that Carson and Trump are in a statistical dead heat.