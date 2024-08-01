Carrie Underwood Joins ‘American Idol’ Judges’ Panel

Carrie Underwood will be a judge on American Idol when Season 8 on ABC begins next spring. She joins Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and takes over for Katy Perry.

Underwood won Season 4 of the Fox version of the show, back in 2005.

“This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career,“ Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said. “As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television. This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”

A country singer-songwriter, Underwood has sold more than 85 million records, according to ABC, and recorded 28 No. 1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote).

Season 8 auditions kick off Monday, August 12.

“Carrie Underwood is the first American Idol alum ever to join the judging panel,” showrunner and executive producer Megan Wolflick said. “Her global superstar status as the most successful Idol winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of Idol as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story. Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of Idol, and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our Idol Family,”

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive produce for 19 Entertainment.