Carr, Clyburn Add Policy Analysts

A couple of FCC commissioners named a couple of new staffers Monday (Dec. 4).

Mignon Clyburn has tapped April Jones to be a policy analyst and special assistant.

She joins the FCC from the antitrust law firm Hausfeld LLP, where she concentrated on civil litigation and consumer protection law.

“April’s diverse background will be a tremendous asset in our continuing work to ensure the FCC’s policies always put consumers first," said Clyburn.

Commissioner Brendan Carr has also named a new policy analyst, Evan Schwarztrauber, who will concentrate on media issues.

Schwarztrauber joins the FCC from TechFreedom, where he was director of public affairs for the group, which is a big backer of FCC chairman Ajit Pai's order to roll back network neutrality regs.

“Evan has a keen instinct for communications policy, having worked on a broad range of technology and telecom issues—from broadcasting to broadband deployment," said Carr.