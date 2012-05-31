Carlos Slim Donates $3 Million to Connect2Compete
Mexican Telecom entrepreneur Carlos Slim HelÃº's Carlos Slim Foundation
has donated $3 million to the government-industry Connect2Compete broadband
adoption effort.
HelÃº, who topped the most recent Forbes 400 list as the
world's richest man ($69 billion), will also be part of the Connect2Compete
governing board.
The money will go to helping fund the bilingual Ad Council
PSA campaign announced last week,
as well as operational support.
The contribution was announced Thursday in San Diego, where
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski spoke at a Connect2Compete kickoff event at the
Horace Mann Middle School, where the Connect2Compete is offering eligible
families in six school districts low-cost, high-speed broadband and low-cost
laptops.
"This past fall, I joined leading cable companies,
technology companies, and non-profits to announce the Connect2Compete
initiative -- an unprecedented public-private partnership to promote broadband
adoption," the chairman said, according to his office. "Thanks to
continued follow through, here we are -- 6 months later -- to announce the
launch of the first Connect2Compete pilot program. It will offer 39,000 San
Diego families high-speed Internet service and high-powered computers at
dramatically discounted prices. "
Genachowski praised Cox CEO Pat Esser. "[He has] long been a
leader on promoting digital opportunity," the chairman said. "Without
Pat's early initiative, Connect2Compete simply wouldn't have been possible."
Also participating in the event and getting praise from
Genachowski, was Dave Bialis, senior VP and GM of Cox California.
"Connect2Compete's efforts can increase the adoption of
broadband in the U.S. and connect families through technology across borders,
while promoting innovative uses of broadband and technology that help better
education, create jobs, promote development and increase access to health
care," HelÃº said in a statement. "By 2015, we need to give broadband access to
all through landline or mobile at home and work and in public digital
libraries."
