Carlos Slim Donates $3 Million to Connect2Compete

Mexican Telecom entrepreneur Carlos Slim HelÃº's Carlos Slim Foundation

has donated $3 million to the government-industry Connect2Compete broadband

adoption effort.

HelÃº, who topped the most recent Forbes 400 list as the

world's richest man ($69 billion), will also be part of the Connect2Compete

governing board.

The money will go to helping fund the bilingual Ad Council

PSA campaign announced last week,

as well as operational support.

The contribution was announced Thursday in San Diego, where

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski spoke at a Connect2Compete kickoff event at the

Horace Mann Middle School, where the Connect2Compete is offering eligible

families in six school districts low-cost, high-speed broadband and low-cost

laptops.

"This past fall, I joined leading cable companies,

technology companies, and non-profits to announce the Connect2Compete

initiative -- an unprecedented public-private partnership to promote broadband

adoption," the chairman said, according to his office. "Thanks to

continued follow through, here we are -- 6 months later -- to announce the

launch of the first Connect2Compete pilot program. It will offer 39,000 San

Diego families high-speed Internet service and high-powered computers at

dramatically discounted prices. "

Genachowski praised Cox CEO Pat Esser. "[He has] long been a

leader on promoting digital opportunity," the chairman said. "Without

Pat's early initiative, Connect2Compete simply wouldn't have been possible."

Also participating in the event and getting praise from

Genachowski, was Dave Bialis, senior VP and GM of Cox California.

"Connect2Compete's efforts can increase the adoption of

broadband in the U.S. and connect families through technology across borders,

while promoting innovative uses of broadband and technology that help better

education, create jobs, promote development and increase access to health

care," HelÃº said in a statement. "By 2015, we need to give broadband access to

all through landline or mobile at home and work and in public digital

libraries."