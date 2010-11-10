Carey, Britt Expected to Be AmongRetrans Hearing Headliners

According to

a source with access to the tentative witness list for the

just-announced retransmission consent hearing in the Senate

Communications Subcommittee, it should include a lot of the expected

heavy hitters.

According to

the list, the invited witnesses for the Nov. 17 hearing are Chase Carey from News Corp., Glenn

Britt from Time Warner Cable (which has pushed hard and prominently

for retrans reform); Tom Rutledge of Cablevision;

Joe Uva from Univision (representing broadcasters), and

Charles Segars of Ovation (representing independent networks).

The hearing was prompted at least in part by the high-profile retrans impasse between Fox and Cablevision.

A think tank

representative could be a possible add-on, according to the source. An

FCC source said Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski is not expected

to testify. He has a prior speaking engagement

in San Francisco. Genachowski has publicly backed Subcommittee Chairman

John Kerry's proposal to review the retrans rules. His draft bill is

expected to be part of the hearing conversation, though the hearing is

informational. There had also been talk early on that FCC Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake could be invited, but he was not on the tentative list.

Broadcasters

do not want the government to step into the retrans issue, arguing it

is a marketplace negotiation that is working. Cable and satellite

operators argue that the system is broken, that

the government already has a thumb on the scale in favor of

broadcasters--must-carry requirements--and that the FCC needs to fix the

system.