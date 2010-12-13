Cantwell, Inslee: Net Neutrality Rules Should Apply To Wireless

Senator Maria Cantwell and Rep. Jay Inslee, both

Washington state Democrats, wrote FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

Friday to urge him to take strong network neutrality action.

Both supported his proposal last October to expand

and codify FCC network neutrality guidelines, and his subsequent proposal to

reclassify broadband transmissions to buttress that decision after a court cast

doubt on its authority to regulate Internet access.

The pair pushed for applying the same rules to

wired and wireless broadband. Currently, the chairman's compromise proposal,

which does not rely on reclassification, only applies transparency and

no-blocking principles to wireless, arguing that given its different network

characteristics it needs more flexibility.

"There needs to be one set of rules that

applies to all broadband Internet access, both fixed and mobile. Consumers do

not distinguish between the Internet access they receive on their mobile

device, and the access they receive on their desktop," the legislators

argue. "The specifics of what constitutes reasonable network management,

and not the rules themselves should be used to account for the different

architectures and technical constraints of broadband Internet platforms."

The FCC's rules provide for reasonable network

management, to be determined on a case-by-case basis. But they argue that will

not be sufficient. "If strong net neutrality rules for mobile Internet

access are not put in place today, through the final order, it will become too

late to take action once business models become entrenched. We have seen this

pattern time and time again."

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps has indicated

he would like to see the rules applied to both. He and the other commissioners

are currently working on edits and input on a draft order, which is

scheduled to get a Dec. 21 vote.

And not to put too much pressure on the chairman,

they add: "Regardless of any other actions the Commission takes under your

leadership, the final order on the open Internet proceeding is what you will be

remembered for."

CTIA: The Wireless Association has signaled that it may sue thecommission if it tries to add any more of the regulations beyond transparency

and no-blocking, which they reluctantly agreed to as part of the compromise

order.