Cantwell Calls for Public Vote On Ownership

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) has asked FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski to vote his media ownership order at its next

public meeting -- scheduled for Dec. 12 -- though she suggests that would be a

blow to diversity of ownership and viewpoints.

Actually,

she would prefer the FCC not adopt the draft proposal, which she says would

diminish diversity of "local views, viewpoints and opinions." But in

a letter to Genachowski Thursday,

Cantwell suggested that was preferable to the commissioners voting it in

private. It was circulated to the other commissioners for a vote and not

scheduled on either the November or December agenda.

She

opined that there were no public meetings or hearings on the proposed rules

after the chairman issued its rulemaking proposal in December 2011. That

proposal would loosen the newspaper-TV crossownership rules, lift limits on

newspaper-radio crossownership and allow radio-TV crossownership, while counting

some joint sales agreements toward local ownership caps that are being left in

place.

Cantwell

was particularly concerned about the FCC's suggestion that lifting the limits

on radio-TV and radio-newspaper ownership was ending "outdated

prohibitions." Instead, she said, they support diversity, competition and

localism.

She

wants the public meeting so the commissioners will have to publicly defend

their decision. "The American public needs to hear directly from you and

the other commissioners on this critical matter."

Cantwell

was a principal critic of the FCC's 2007 media ownership order, which similarly

tried to loosen crossownership regs, and cautioned Genachowski not to follow in

the footsteps of Kevin Martin, who presided over that effort.

That caution came in 2010, when the FCC was preparing to defend the Martin rule

changes.