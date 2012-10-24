Cantor Slams FCC, Obama Over Net Rules

In a report entitled The Imperial

Presidency, House

Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.) took aim at the President over what he said

was "massive regulatory overreach," including network neutrality

regs, that is part of a "job-killing agenda."

Identifying

it as one of "over 40 separate examples" of the administration

skirting the law and Congress, Cantor said that businesses have been forced

into court to defend against network neutrality regulations "that the

agency has no authority to issue."

Verizon

and MetroPCS sued the commission over its Open Internet order, a case currentlybeing briefed.

Their

argument is "that the FCC lacks statutory authority to do what it did,

which they describe as a hodgepodge of provisions to justify the FCC's claim of

broad authority. They say that even if the FCC had provided a basis for

asserting ancillary authority, it did not demonstrate the rules were

"necessary to achieve any statutorily mandated task."

They

also say the rules are arbitrary and capricious and unconstitutional --

violating the First and Fifth Amendments. The First because "broadband

networks are the modern-day microphone by which their owners engage in First

Amendment speech," and the Fifth because it was a government takings

without compensation.