Canelo Alvarez Looks to September PPV Fight After Defeating Billy Joe Saunders

Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is looking to unify the division belts this fall after securing a technical knockout win Saturday night against former champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Alvarez -- arguably the best pound-for-pound champion in boxing -- defeated Saunders after the former undefeated champion refused to come out his corner for the ninth round due to an eye injury caused by an Alvarez punch. The fight, which was distributed via pay-per-view and was streamed on DAZN, set a U.S. boxing attendance record with more than 73,100 fans filling AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Alvarez now holds all but one of the four major super middleweight championships, with the International Boxing Federation belt held by Caleb Plant the only one Alvarez does not hold. Alvarez has intimated that he wants to fight Plant in a September PPV matchup, but no deals have been completed.