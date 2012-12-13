Canadian Supreme Court: CRTC Lacks Authority to Impose Retrans

In a 5-4 decision, the Canadian Supreme Court

has ruled that that country's version of the FCC does not have the authority to

impose a local station retransmission consent regime on Canada's cable and satellite

operators.

In

a decision handed down Thursday, the court ruled that the CRTC could not use

its general regulatory authority to impose the specific requirement that MVPDs

negotiate retransmission consent payments with broadcasters for retransmission of local stations.

"The

provisions of the Broadcasting Act, considered in their entire context, may not

be interpreted as authorizing the CRTC to implement the proposed value for

signal regime," the court said.

CRTC

in 2010 tried to establish a retrans regime similar to that in the U.S., where broadcasters

could negotiate for payment and would have the right to deny retransmission if

an agreement was not reached.

Not

surprisingly, cable operators there objected, saying it conflicted with

provisions in Canada's copyright Act. CRTC

referred the matter to an appeals court, which upheld its authority saying no

copyright conflict existed. Operators appealed again and the Supreme Court

Thursday sided with them.

"Reading

the Broadcasting Act in its entire context reveals that the creation of such

rights is too far removed from the core purposes intended by Parliament and from

the powers granted to the CRTC under that Act," said the court. "Even

if jurisdiction for the proposed value for signal regime could be found within

the text of the Broadcasting Act, the proposed regime would conflict with

specific provisions enacted by Parliament in the Copyright Act."