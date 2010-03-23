Canada Moves to Adopt U.S.-Style Retrans Regime

Pending an OK from the court, Canada's communications regulators have

adopted a version of the retransmission consent negotiation ("value for

signal") regime followed by their American counterparts--a regime that

industry critics in the U.S. say is broken and which the FCC is

currently reviewing.

In language that the National Association

of Broadcasters will want to clip and save, the Canadian

Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission said: "[T]he

Commission has found that it is necessary to provide the licensees of

private local television stations with the right to negotiate a fair

value for the distribution of their programming services."

Canada

has mandatory carriage of stations (must-carry) but no option for

stations to try and collect payment.

U.S. broadcasters have

been arguing that getting fair value for their signals is the reason

behind some of the recent retrans impasses, impasses that have drawn

criticisms from some House Democrats and an inquiry into the system by

the FCC.

The CRTC released an order March 22 establishing the

new regime, similar to the U.S. must-carry/retrans system. But

implementing the rules is subject to a decision by the Canadian courts

over whether the CRTC has the jurisdiction to "implement a negotiated

solution for compensation for the fair value of private local

conventional television signals."

Cable operators there had

argued that it was establishing a new copyright in the signals and was

thus beyond the power of the commission. They had also said they did not

plan to pay for something that was delivered free over the air.

Canadian

broadcasters, sounding like their U.S. brethren, argued that times were

tough and it was time to get a cut of that dual-revenue stream.

"[C]onventional television broadcasters have access to fewer advertising

dollars," said CRTC, summarizing the broadcasters' arguemnts for the

"value for signal" regime. They further argued that local television is

not free for most consumers since the majority of Canadian households

subscribe to a BDU [Broadcasting Distribution Undertakings, Canada's

version of an MVPD] and pay for stations through their monthly bill

payments, and added that the BDUs do not pass a portion of those

payments to local broadcasters.

Like the FCC, the CRTC says it

will intervene in cases where there is evidence that the parties are not

negotiating in good faith.

The Canadian move comes as the FCC

is having some second thoughts about retrans. The commission requested

comment last week on a Time Warner Cable-led petition to overhaul the

system, including: untying cable nets from broadcast stations in those

deals; not allowing broadcasters to pull their signals if the contract

runs out without a new deal; and independent arbitration.

The

CRTC said the new rules would not go into effect until and unless the

court ruled it had jurisdiction.

Washington law firm Wiley Rein

sent a representative last fall to testify about the U.S. retrans system

at the invitation of CRTC.

Canadian cable operator Rogers

Communications was not happy with the prospect of going from free to a

fee. "The CRTC today has essentially placed a tax on all cable and

satellite customers," said Rogers Chairman Phil Lind in a statement.