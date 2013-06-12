Campbell Interviewed for Republican FCC Seat

Fred Campbell, director of the Competitive Enterprise

Institute's Communications Liberty & Innovation Project, has been

interviewed for the Republican FCC seat recently vacated by Commissioner Robert

McDowell according to a source familiar with the process.

Campbell declined comment, pointing out that in his role at

the project, he has not been commenting on the FCC commissioner or chairman

selection process in general. But a source said that the staff of Senate

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), had talked to Campbell about the post.



McConnell was said to have wanted to extend the search to

include academics and think-tank thinkers and Campbell would fit the bill.

Campbell, a veteran communications attorney, was a wireless

adviser to FCC chairman Kevin Martin, chief of the wireless bureau and an

attorney adviser with experience in auction policies, including the 700 MHz

auction of broadcast spectrum, arguably the FCC's central issue as it preps for

a second broadcast spectrum incentive auction.

He is also the former president of the Wireless

Communications Association International (WCAI). Tom Wheeler, the President's

nominee to replace Julius Genachowski as chairman of the FCC, is also a former wireless

trade group chief (CTIA) so they could definitely compare notes of both make

the cut.

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) announced Tuesday that he would hold Wheeler's nomination hearing June 18, but the full Senate will not vote until a Republican has been nominated to pair with Wheeler.