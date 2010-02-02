Campaign Legal Center Wants FCC to Insure Access to Airwaves by Candidates

In advance of Tuesday's (Feb. 2) hearing on the Supreme

Court's decision in the Citizen's United vs. FEC case, the Campaign Legal Center

has recommended some legislative responses, including getting the FCC to insure

access to airwaves by candidates as part of the public interest obligations of

the digital age.

The 10 a.m. hearing is in the Senate Rules Committee, which

is chaired by Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY), who was fiercely critical of the

decision two weeks ago in which the Supreme Court ruled that corporations and

unions can use direct treasury funds to pay for campaign ads on cable,

broadcast or satellite.

In a letter to Schumer, the group, which supported the

Federal Election Commission (FEC) with two amicus briefs, said it was critical

that Congress move swiftly to "mitigate the damage."

Among its suggestions are to strengthen the definition of

coordinated vs. independent expenditures and give candidates more access to the

"publicly-owned airwaves" by making the lowest unit rate provision

"meaningful."

The letter did not come right out and say the government

should require broadcasters to sell spots that can't be preempted at the lowest

unit rate that could be prempted-at which it must now sell campaign spot time

to candidates. It also didn't say that

the government should make broadcasters provide free airtime, but it raised

both those issues.

"Over time, the statute that requires broadcasters to

provide candidates the opportunity to purchase time at the lowest unit rate

(also called lowest unit charge) has become severely weakened," the group

wrote. "Air time sold at the lowest unit rate is generally pre-emptible,

thus forcing candidates to buy the more expensive, non-pre-emptible time to

ensure they reach the targeted demographic. A new statute should ensure

that once again the lowest unit rates for candidates are meaningful."

And while not mentioning free time, the group said that

"the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should, as part of their

on-going proceedings on public interest obligations of digital broadcasters, also

look at ways to ensure that candidates have access to the publicly-owned

airwaves so their messages are not drowned out by a political cacophony among

many special interest players."

Among the other suggestions are revising the statute on

electioneering communications that requires disclosure only under certain

conditions: a clearly identified candidate, only if aired 30 or 60 days before

an election or primary. "Any electioneering communication should be

disclosed whenever it occurs."

It did not specify what "meaningful" means, but

pointed out that currently broadcasters must make time available to political

candidates at the lowest unit rate, but that those spots are preemptible. They

also suggest the government provide vouchers to match small-dollar donations so

that money can be leveraged toward more spots.