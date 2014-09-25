Campaign Legal Center Issues Political Ad Guide

The Campaign Legal Center has produced a clip-and-save guide to federal rules for political advertising on TV and radio.

"The airwaves across the country are flooded with political advertisements and it's only going to increase as Election Day approaches," said the Center in a release promoting the chart. "Candidate ads, independent expenditure ads, electioneering communications and issue ads are everywhere."

The Center is big on disclosures, and provides its own for the chart, saying that it is a summary that does not capture the "nuances and exceptions," and should not be relied on for legal advice.

But it does provide the basic definitions for various classes of ads--candidate ads, issues ads, electioneering communications--how it can be funded, and what information the Federal Election Commission requires to be disclosed.