YouTube Kids ‘Camp’ Series Aims to Keep Parents from Going Bonkers

Parents worrying if their kids will have summer camp this year can send their kids to Camp Bonkers, which begins streaming on YouTube Kids Wednesday.

Produced by Wind Sun Sky/Skybound North Camp Bonkers is an animated show for elementary school-aged kids.

It also aims to give kids a camp experience, with new shows on Make-it Monday, when counselors teach campers to do a craft, cook something or make slime; What a World Wednesday, when counselors talk about sustainability and history while taking part in games and exercise, and Fun Time Friday, with dancing, storytelling and games.

Episodes last 20-25 minutes. New episodes appear at 4:30 p.m. ET and PT, when kids are usually done with school but parents are at work.

Camp Bonkers is executive produced by Catherine Winder, CEO of Wind Sun Sky/Skybound North. Her credits include Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Angry Birds Movie and Super Dinosaur.