Cameron Kerry Nomination Hearing Set

The Senate Commerce Committee has set a hearing for April 21 to consider the nomination of Cameron Kerry for general counsel of the Department of Commerce.

Kerry is the brother of Communications Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-MA) and a veteran cable lawyer. Kerry has represented the cable industry as an attorney with Mintz Levin in Boston and Washington. He has also taught and written about cable and telecommunications law.

Commerce will have increasing interactions with the cable business because it is overseeing the distribution of $4.7 million in broadband grants.

Absent from the list of eight nominations on the docket for April 21 was that of Julius Genachowski for chairman of the FCC.

A committee spokesperson was unavailable for comment on when Genachowski's nomination would come before the committee.