Cameron Kerry Nominated to Be Commerce Dept. General Counsel

Veteran cable industry lawyer Cameron Kerry has been nominated by the president to become general counsel of the Commerce Department.

Kerry, younger brother of Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.), has represented the cable industry as an attorney with Mintz Levin in Boston and Washington. He has also taught and written about cable and telecommunications law.

"I'm excited by the prospect of working with the Obama Administration and [Commerce] Secretary-designate Locke to channel the work of the Department of Commerce toward economic recovery and growth," Kerry told B&C (or Mulit) Friday.

Kerry has represented the cable industry in federal and state court, as well as before the FCC on issues ranging from rate regulation and franchising to FCC license and rulemaking issues.

Before joining Mintz Levin, Kerry was with D.C. Communications firm Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering.