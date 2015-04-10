California PUC Commissioner Opposes Comcast-TWC

The California Public Utilities Commission is still vetting an administrative judge recommendation that approved the Comcast-TWC deal with conditions, but PUC commissioner Mike Florio isn't waiting for the vote, already signaling in an "alternative proposed decision" Friday that he would deny it.

Florio concluded that the merger "will likely reduce competition in the markets for wholesale inputs such as special access used by competitive service providers [and] constraining consumer options for those competitive services" and that "no conditions could mitigate all of the negative impacts of the proposed transaction."

The news of Florio's official opposition drew praise from deal critics, who will have a chance to weigh in with the judge in support of Florio's alternative.

