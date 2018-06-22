California Net Neutrality Bill Neutered, Say Backers

The California Assembly's Communications & Conveyance Committee approved the network neutrality bill of Senator Scott Weiner, but in a "gutted" form that not even he could support, according to the Senator. His bill would have essentially restored for California the no blocking, throttling, and pair prioritization rules the FCC jettisoned earlier this month, and would have applied them to interconnections as well.

But Weiner said the bill was "gutted" in committee even before a hearing on the bill was held, lathered with "hostile amendments" that "eviscerated it and produced a net neutrality bill "in name only."

"I can’t support a weak version of net neutrality that eliminates critical provisions," he said in a statement.

“These California democrats will go down in history as among the worst corporate shills that have ever held elected office," said Evan Greer of net neutrality activist group Fight for the Future. "Californians should rise up and demand that at their Assembly members represent them. The actions of this committee are an attack not just on net neutrality, but on our democracy.” According to Greer, the vote passed 8-0, with Democrats joining Republicans to amend the bill.