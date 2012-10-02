California Governor Signs Bill Limiting IP Regs

California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill

that limits the regulatory

authority of the state's Public Utilities Commission over Voice over Internet

Protocol (VoIP) and IP-enabled services (voice, data, or video) there until

2020.

In

a letter to members of the California Senate, he said that consumer safeguards

remained in place, that the bill would spur the growth of "innovative

services that have become a hallmark of our state."

Brown

pointed out that VoIP providers will continue to contribute to the Universal

Service Fund, provide e911 access, were still subject to consumer protection

laws as well as PUC oversight of pole attachments.

But

the bill does prevent PUC's from regulating IP video, voice and data services

on their own initiative, limiting them to actions expressly delegated by

Federal law or directed by statute.

The

legislature approved the bill Aug. 23, with its backers saying it "preserves

the future of the Internet by encouraging continued investment and

technological advances and supporting continued consumer choice and access to

innovative services that benefit California," and "ensuring a vibrant and

competitive open Internet that allows California's technology businesses to

continue to flourish and contribute to economic development throughout the

state."

The

California Cable & Telecommunications Association, which had been tracking

the bill's progress, said it would essentially "reaffirm California's current policy of

not regulating Internet-based services."

Activist

group Media Alliance, which had been fighting the bill, instead said it "leaves

consumers in California basically on their

own in the Wild West on a host of issues including universal service,

non-discrimination, privacy protections, service quality through line

maintenance requirements, fair billing and collections, refunds for

unauthorized charges, and reporting on contractual rates for female and

minority-owned businesses.