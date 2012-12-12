California Congress Members to FCC: Preserve Free TV

A number of members of Congress from California have written

the FCC advising it that the FCC should make preserving viewer access to free

over-the-air (FOTA) broadcasting a "top goal" of its incentive

auction rulemaking.

In a letter Dec. 11, a day before the House hearing with FCC

commissioners on the auctions, the legislators pointed to statistics that the

number of viewers relying on FOTA had grown to 54 million, and was continuing

to grow.

Given that California's diverse populations are even more

likely to be over-the-air only viewers than the general population, they said

preserving the service was "absolutely critical."

They said they were concerned that the FCC's incentive

auction proposal -- released in September -- lacks details about border

coordination with Mexico and Canada and details on potential viewer disruptions

from the auction, including potential loss of programming.

At the hearing, FCC chairman Julius Genachowski suggested

the FCC was still in the beginning stages of negotiations, but that he was

confident they would be successful.

They also want some answers on the fate of low-power

stations in California, which are not auction participants and which could lost

their licenses in this latest DTV transition.

They said that freeing up spectrum for wireless was

important, but should not come at the expense of low-power TVs.

Among the members signing on to the letter was Brian

Bilbray, who raised the issue at the hearing. The chairman said the FCC would

work with the committee to preserve LPTVs where it made sense, but also pointed

out that there were obligations to the statute.