California Committee to Vote New Net Neutrality Bill

Network neutrality activists are closely watching California Wednesday (Aug. 22) for a 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) vote on a new version of the state's net neutrality bill.

The bill was watered down--activists say gutted--before it got a vote last month in the Communications Committee. But after pushback from Fight for the Future (FFTF) and others, it was un-watered down and returns to the same committee for the Wednesday vote, says FFTF deputy director Evan Greer.

The bill is attempting to reconstruct the FCC network neutrality rules, which were rolled back last month.

FFTF says it has crowdfunded a pot of money to pay for billboard targeting any legislators who attempt to block the bill or water it down with amendments or excisions.

"[A]ny California legislator who stands in the way of net neutrality will regret it for the rest of their political career," threatened Greer.

The bill as crafted would restore for California the no blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization rules the FCC jettisoned earlier this month, and would have applied them to interconnections as well.

The state has already passed a tough new online privacy bill.