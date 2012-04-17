California Committee Passes Production Tax Credit Extension

The California State Assembly's Arts & Entertainment

Committee voted Tuesday to approve a five-year extension of the state's film

and TV tax credit program.

In an effort to stem the flight of production to other

states -- like New York -- Canada, or elsewhere, the state in 2009 adopted the

tax incentive program. A bill introduced by assemblyman Felipe Fuentes extended

the program last year, and Fuentes followed that up with the five-year

extension. So far, the program has extended $400 million in tax credits,

targeted to TV and film projects most likely to leave due to incentives from

other states or countries.

The vote was 8-0, according to a Fuentes spokesman. It now

goes to the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation. "We're hopeful the

bill will be approved in its current form," said the spokesman.

Since the incentives were extended, says bill-backer the

Directors Guild of America, it has generated $2.9 billion in spending and created

29,000 jobs in California.

"We are very pleased that the California State Legislature's

Arts & Entertainment Committee voted decisively today to pass [the bill],"

said Bryan Unger of DGA. "The California incentive program, since its passage

in 2009, has lived up to its promise. California-based DGA members have been

among the direct beneficiaries of the thousands of jobs created by this

program, enabling them to work in the State, remain close to their families,

and in turn support local businesses and local economies."