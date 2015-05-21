Cahill Returns to CPB Board

Patricia Cahill has been confirmed by the senate for her return as a member of the board of directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

It will be a homecoming for Cahill, who was on the board from 2009 to 2014 and was vice chair from 2011 to 2012 and chair from 2012 to 2014. Her new term expires in 2020.

Cahill retired in 2012 as general manager of KCUR-FM Kansas City. She was also an assistant professor of communications at the University of Missouri, which runs the station and a former board member of National Public Radio.

CPB is the independent, nonprofit created by Congress to administer the government appropriation for public broadcasting stations, which historically has accounted for about 15% of their total budgets.