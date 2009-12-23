Cablevision to Petition Supreme Court on Must-Carry

Cablevision's New Year's plans include taking on must-carry

in the Supreme Court, if it can convince the court to take the case.

A Cablevision spokesperson confirms that the cable operator

plans next month to petition the High Court to hear its appeal of the Second

Circuit's upholding of the FCC's must-carry mandate for station WRNN.

The company is taking aim at the entire must-carry regime

armed with the decision by the D.C. Circuit earlier in Comcast v. FCC this year,

which threw out the 30% cap on one cable operator's sub count. It plans to

argue that the lack of robust competition and presence of a cable bottleneck no

longer exist, and were the underpinnings of the Supreme Court's close decisions

to uphold the rules in two earlier challenges by Turner.

Cablevision got a Dec. 9 stay of the Second Circuit's

mandate for WRNN carriage pending the outcome of the company's request for a

Supreme Court hearing. A source says the company was planning to challenge the

WRNN decision with or without the Comcast decision, given the rise in competition

in the marketplace, but that the D.C. decision just provided more ammo.

A three-judgepanel of the Second Circuit back in June rejected Cablevision's challenge

to an FCC order requiring carriage of WRNN New York in some Long

Island communities under the market-modification provisions of

must-carry. The full court in October rejected Cablevision's petition for a

re-hearing before the full court.

In the process, the court took an expansive view of the

benefits of the must-carry rule, citing the Supreme Court's Turner decision and

concluding that it did not mean to limit must-carry to the minimum of

replicating a DMA.

Cablevision counters that the Second Circuit decision

conflicts with the 1994 Turner I and II decisions narrowly upholding

must-carry, as well as the D.C. Circuit's conclusion in the cable-cap case that

"now that cable operators are subject to robust competition, the FCC can

no longer identify the 'sufficient' basis" demanded by the Supreme Court in

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. v. FCC, 512 U.S. 622 (1994) ('Turner I'), for

imposing upon cable operators 'special obligations' like must carry."

A split in federal appeals court decisions is one of the

tests for the Supreme Court's decision to hear an appeal, as are cases that

implicate the First Amendment, which Cablevision argues this does.

Cablevision concedes that the Second Circuit never responded

directly to its assertion--both in the original appeal and the request for

rehearing--that compelled carriage in the presence of robust competition

violates the First Amendment. But it reads that as the "apparent

conclusion" that the presence of robust competition is

"irrelevant" to analysis under Turner.

Cablevision says that is "fundamentally at odds with

the D.C. Circuits' decision." In striking down another type of FCC

regulation of cable operators, the D.C. Circuit there determined that "[c]able

operators . . . no longer have the bottleneck power over programming that concerned

the Congress in 1992," said the company.

That continued bottleneck is central to earlier Supreme

Court decisions--Turner I and II--upholding must carry, but the company points

out other changes since the Turner cases, including the decreasing number of

over-the-air viewers must-carry targets (down from about 40% to less than 15%) and

that it is much easier to switch between off-air and cable programming than a

decade ago (Turner I was in 1997).

The Second Circuit must think Cablevision has a shot at

winning. According to a summary by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the judicial

standard for a stay pending a cert petition (the official term for seeking

Supreme Court review), there must be "a reasonable probability that four

justices will consider the issue sufficiently meritorious to grant cert; 2) a

fair prospect that the majority of the court will conclude that the decision

was erroneous; 3) a likelihood that irreparable harm will result from the

stay."

Cablevision argued that if it had to carry WRNN, it would

have to make room for it by dropping Syfy or C-SPAN for a channel that it said

its viewers didn't want.