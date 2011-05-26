Cablevision Makes Its Case for Retrans Reform

Cablevision has laid out its three keys to retransmission

consent reform.

In comments on the FCC's review of the retrans regime,

due May 27, Cablevision said the three principal fixes need to be:

1) Prevent the tying of TV station carriage with co-owned

cable nets. It argues that the practice has raised consumer prices by bundling

must-have programming with "limited interest" offerings.

2) Require broadcasters to publicize their price for TV

station carriage.

3) Prevent "discrimination" in price based on

the size of an operator or satellite provider.

It also wants the commission to prevent stations not

jointly owned from jointly negotiation retrans, eliminate the syndicated

exclusivity and network nonduplication rules -- the FCC proposed eliminating

those rules in its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking; and not to increase viewer

notification requirements, which it says would "encourage broadcaster

brinkmanship, confuse consumers, cause MVPDs to be more vulnerable to

unreasonable retransmission consent demands, and so result in higher rates for

MVPD subscribers."

Cablevision is a member of the American Television

Alliance, whose petition helped prompt the FCC to propose tweaking its retrans

rules, including clarifying what qualifies as "good faith" retrans

negotiations.

Also driving the FCC review were legislators concerned

about high-profile signal blackouts last year that threatened big ticket sports

broadcasts like college Bowl Games and the World Series.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said the FCC is not

interested in getting in the middle of private negotiations, and that the FCC's

authority over retrans is limited. But Cablevision argues that its proposals

are "plainly within the FCC's statutory authority."