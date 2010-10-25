Cablevision Makes Its Case Against Fox

Cablevision Monday told the FCC that it was

documenting "clear" evidence of bad faith negotiations by Fox

parent News Corp., and wants the FCC to step in ASAP.

That came in a response to the FCC's request for both

sides to document their dealings, which so far have failed to result in a

retransmission consent agreement.

"Cablevision's conduct throughout the

negotiations with News Corp. has been in complete compliance with the

FCC's good faith rules," said Cablevision President James Dolan.

"Regrettably, the same cannot be said of News Corp."

Cablevision says News Corp. has demanded a "take

it or leave it" rate, that it timed the deadline to deny access to baseball

playoffs, and that it has benefitted from FCC waivers to allow it to own

multiple outlets in the New York market, power it is attempting to leverage

against Cablevision.

Fox says it has bargained in good faith and that

Cablevision is just seeking a regulatory advantage in a marketplace

negotiation.

Cablevision also argues that Fox is

"hiding behind" a most favored nation clause and has refused

arbitration that would determine the true value of its TV station signals.

Cablevision asked the FCC to require Fox to

reinstate its TV station signals and submit to outside arbitration.

Fox had not weighed in at press time with its own

filing, but had a response to Cablevision: "From the genesis of our talks

with Cablevision, Fox has negotiated in good faith," said the company.

"We have never made any "take it or leave it" demands, nor are we asking

for $150 million in fees (another Cablevision claim). For Cablevision to still

be making those claims is yet another example of their ploy to secure an

advantage through government intervention."

It is unclear what the FCC can do even if it finds

either side has not bargained in good faith. Asked what actions the FCC could

take, a spokesperson would only say: "The Commission will review the

filings and continue to monitor the situation."

For its part, said Cablevision, its negotiations

have been in good faith, including increasing the offer

"significantly," it argues, in four new proposals between now and Oct.

16--when the old contract expired and Fox stations in New York, New Jersey and

Philadelphia were pulled. It also pointed out it has reached deals with all of the

other major affiliates in the New York market, while offering Fox more

than any of those others. It says Fox continues to ask for more than all those

others combined.

FCC Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake, in asking both

for their side of the story, echoed FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

that the commission was "troubled that Cablevision and Fox are spending

more time attacking each other through ads and lobbyists than sitting down at

the negotiating table."

But the FCC's request was also another opportunity

for them to take aim at each other via their FCC letters, which Cablevision

certainly took the opportunity to do.

The FCC

posted a link to the letter, which outlines in some detail

the series of negotiations that led to the impasse:





http://www.fcc.gov/cablevision-letter_2010-25-10.pdf