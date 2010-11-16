Cablevision: FreeRetrans Market Means No Must-Buy, Syndex or Free Spectrum

Cablevision

COO Tom Rutledge plans to tell legislators Wednesday that FCC action to

"fix or scrap" the retransmission consent regime is imperative, arguing

that the negotiations are not free market

deals but are conducted "under an umbrella of statutory provisions and

FCC rules that heavily favor the broadcaster over the cable operator or

multi-channel video programming distributor (MVPD)."

That is

according to a copy of his prepared testimony for a Senate

Communications Subcommittee hearing Nov. 17 on the retransmission

consent regime.

Rutledge

counts the ways in which cable operators see the government's thumb on

the scale in favor of broadcasters. For one, he says, the government has

given broadcasters a local monopoly by not allowing

cable operators to import "must-have programming" from affiliates

outside their market. Then there are the must-carry rules, or as

cable sees it, must-buy rules, since "government rules require that

every one of our subscribers buy and pay for the broadcast

channels as part of any cable service--even if the subscriber doesn't

want them and no matter how much money the broadcaster charges us to

carry their signal."

Rutledge

argues that the rules shield broadcasters from the consequences of their

pricing, since subs have to buy the product regardless of that price.

He also

points to what cable operators see as the inequity of government rules

that prohibit cable operators from pulling TV station signals during

sweeps periods when ad rates are set, but allow broadcasters

to pull signals before big events like the World Series. Cablevision

lost access to Fox signals in Philadelphia and New York last month

during part of the World Series.

In his

testimony for the hearing, News Corp. President Chase Carey calls for a

marketplace free of government intervention. Rutledge says he agrees.

"We welcome calls to allow a free market, free of

this heavy government intervention, to flourish in the broadcast, cable

and satellite space," he says. "This would mean eliminating free

spectrum and special privileges for broadcast, rolling back

retransmission consent and must carry, permitting broadcasters

to compete, free of rules on 'syndicated exclusivity,' 'network

non-duplication,' and 'must buy.' Eliminating these laws would allow a

free market to exist, where programming content, distributors and

consumers can choose among options without the weight of

government intervention."

Unlike the

testimony of News Corp. President Chase Carey, Rutledge does not even

mention the recent retrans fight between them, instead talking generally

about the need to reform the system and offering

up the following fixes after conceding that getting rid of the regime

is a "longer-term goal."

In the short

term, he said, the FCC should require all broadcast negotiations be

stand-alone, meaning not tied to carriage of other networks. He said

that would prevent a "historic abuse" in which

"broadcasters have sought carriage of their affiliated programming

networks, increasing the cost of expanded basic service, displacing

independent programmers and exacting enormous compensation from cable

operators." He also wants the government to require

that carriage terms be disclosed and not allow broadcasters to charge

different prices to different multichannel video providers. The American

Cable Association has notably pushed for that condition, arguing its

members suffer from discriminatory pricing. ACA

teamed with Cablevision, Time Warner Cable and others to petition the

FCC to reform retrans.

The Senate

hearing was called by Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.), who

has drafted legislation that would allow for FCC-mandated arbitration

and standstill agreements to keep TV stations

on cable systems during retrans impasses. FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski has not endorsed the bill, but he has endorsed

Kerry's call for congressional review of the process.

Both Kerry

and Genachowski point to the impact of blackouts on consumers as a key

reason for reviewing the negotiations and the FCC's power over them.



