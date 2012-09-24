Cablevision Backs Broadcasters in Aereo Challenge

Cablevision, for one, doesn't think itscourt victory over programmers in the remote DVR case should extend to

Aereo.

The Barry Diller-backed subscription service provides mobile

users access to time-shiftable Web versions of broadcast signals in New York

City for a monthly subscription. In response, broadcasters sued Aereo citing

copyright violations because the company did not get their permission to

retransmit the signals or pay them for their content.

A judge in the Second District of New York denied a request

to shut down the service while it hears the case, a decision broadcasters are

challenging in the Second Circuit Federal Appeals Court.

In a brief to the Second Circuit supporting broadcasters'

effort to get that lower court decision reversed, the cable operator says Aereo

"seeks an expansion of Cablevision's public-performance holding that would

extend it far beyond the case's facts, beyond its rationale, and in

contravention of settled industry expectations."

The applicability of the Cablevision Case appears central to

the current case. In denying the injunction, the district court found no

appreciable difference between Aereo and Cablevision's remote DVR, which the

Second Circuit court of appeals concluded did not violate copyright

protections. In fact, thecourt relied heavily on that precedent, with the judge saying that without

that decision, plaintiffs -- broadcasters -- would likely have prevailed in

their request for a preliminary injunction.

"Contrary to the district court's holding, Aereo's

system is nothing like -- much less 'materially identical' to -- the

[Cablevision remote DVR system] for copyright purposes. Unlike Aereo,

Cablevision operates a licensed cable system that retransmits content to

subscribers pursuant to agreements with content providers. In addition to and

separate from providing that licensed cable system, Cablevision also offers

technologies that enable its subscribers to record television programs for

later viewing." By contrast, it says, "Aereo's hard-drive copies

perform a role that is neither operationally meaningful nor independent from

Aereo's real-time transmission service."

Cablevisionalso filed a brief in support of programmers last July in their legal fight

with online movie service, Zediva.