Cablevision Appeals FCC Terrestrial Exemption Ruling

Cablevision has quietly challenged the FCC's decision to

close the terrestrial exemption. That exemption had excluded terrestrially

delivered cable networks, like many regional sports nets, from the FCC's rule

mandating access to competing distributors of networks in which a distributor

has a financial interest.

According to a copy of the petition obtained by B&C, Cablevision is appealing

"on the grounds that the order exceeds the commission's jurisdiction and

authority; is contrary to constitutional right; violates the Communications Act

of 1934, the Administrative Procedure Act, or other statutes; and is arbitrary,

capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise contrary to law."

Rather than appealing the decision at the FCC, the company

went straight to the court, according to a source. The petition to the U.S.

Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as filed March 15. A Cablevision

spokesperson had no comment.

The FCC ruled back in January that cable operators who do

not share their owned terrestrially-delivered regional sports networks with

their competitors will be presumed to be in violation of FCC rules against

unfair acts or practices.

They get to rebut the presumption, but the FCC majority made

clear that it was taking action against what it saw as a loophole for

multichannel video providers to withhold must-have programming from

competitors.

MVPDs will not be able to deliver a standard-definition

version of a regional sports network and withhold the HD version as a way of

complying with access requirements. The HD version will be treated as a

separate service for purposes of filing program access complaints.

Comcast, the nation's largest cable operator, has assured

legislators vetting its proposed joint venture with NBCU that it will not

challenge the FCC's decision.

Cablevision has not been shy about taking FCC decisions to

court, including challenging the FCC's renewal of the program access rules (it

lost that one) and asking the High Court earlier this year to review the

must-carry rules that require cable operators to carry TV station signals.