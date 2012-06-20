Cable, Wireless Groups Applaud 'Hands Off the Net' Resolution

Industry reaction was swift and positive to the House Energy

& Commerce Committee's passage of a resolution championing the currentmultistakeholder model of Internet governance.

"We applaud the House Energy & Commerce Committee for

approving this important resolution which sends a strong and clear message that

the United Nations and International Telecommunications Union should cease its

efforts to assert and impose unprecedented governmental regulation over the

Internet," said the National Cable & Telecommunications Association in

a statement. "As history demonstrates, the success of the Internet is firmly

rooted in its current multistakeholder governance model which incents private

investment, consciously avoids government controls, and yields innovative new

ways of increasing consumer welfare around the globe. We especially applaud the

bipartisan leadership of Chairmen Bono Mack, Upton, and Walden and Ranking

Members Waxman and Eshoo for their efforts to introduce and guide this

resolution through the Committee. We are hopeful the resolution will be soon

considered by the full House."

CTIA: The Wireless Association CEO Steve Largent was on the

same page. "Today's bipartisan vote sends a strong signal that a hands-off

policy, with respect to the Internet, is the right way to encourage the sort of

investment and innovation that is the hallmark of the U.S. wireless

ecosystem," said Largent. "CTIA commends Representative [Mary] Bono

Mack [lead sponsor of the resolution] and the leadership of the Energy and

Commerce Committee for coming together to advance this strong statement in favor

of a free, unfettered Internet. We hope that policymakers here and abroad rally

to the notion that the way to advance broadband access and deployment, and the

political and economic freedoms broadband can support and advance, is by

keeping the heavy-hand of government off of the Internet."