Cable, Telcos Talk Up FCC Reform

During Thursday's FCC process reform hearing in the House

Communications Subcommittee, Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) had entered into the

record a raft of letters the committee had received from industry players in

support of FCC reforms, obtained by B&C.

The following is a sampling of the reaction, which ranged

from support of some of the specifics of the proposed bills -- there are two --

to general applause for tackling the issue of regulatory reform.

Peter Davidson, Verizon senior VP of federal government

relations, offered that company's support for two of the proposals most

criticized by Democrats, while suggesting it is in furtherance of Democratic

President Obama's reforms. "Taking a page from President Obama's regulatory

reform efforts, the FCC process reform Act legislation asks the FCC to conduct

a cost-benefit analysis as part of its rulemaking process, which would give the

FCC important tools for benchmarking proposed regulations in comparison to

other alternatives," he said. "It also would require the FCC to

narrowly tailor conditions imposed in license transfers, which is another 'good

government' reform that will help facilitate innovation and investment in the

communications sector.

Tim McKone, AT&T executive VP of federal relations, also

expressed support for the bills.

"We welcome all efforts to improve the transparency,

decision making and efficiency of regulatory agencies," he said. "To

that end, the Federal Communications Commission reforms proposed by Chairmen

Fred Upton and Greg Walden are common sense improvements, with consumers

ultimately reaping the benefits of a modernized agency."

Those reforms include putting shot clocks on FCC decisions,

requiring cost-benefit analysis when adding or revising rules, and limiting

merger conditions to those addressing merger-specific harms that can't be

addressed by the marketplace in a reasonable time frame.

David Cohen, Comcast's top man in Washington (though based

in Philadelphia), did not endorse any specific proposals, but suggested he

liked the direction the discussion drafts were headed in.

"At Comcast we have long believed, given the changing

marketplace dynamics and implications of FCC decisions, that certain reforms of

FCC processes and procedures are appropriate," he said. "We applaud

Chairman Walden for his efforts to offer a discussion draft, which represents

an important next step towards modifying regulatory reforms that have been long

discussed by many different Commissions regardless of party or leadership. As

we have throughout this process, we look forward to continuing to working with

the Chairman, members of the Committee, and the Administration to evaluate and

refine the proposed legislation to ensure that a suitable set of reforms are

set forth."