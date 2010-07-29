Cable, Telco Execs Meet With FCC Again Over Possible Broadband Bill

Tuesday (July 27) was industry's turn in the ongoing meetings over

a legislative response to the Comcast/BitTorrent court decision that the

FCC had not justified its statutory authority over regulating broadband

networks.

According to an ex parte filing released by the FCC Thursday,

Jim Cicconi of AT&T and National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Kyle McSlarrow met with FCC Chief of Staff Edward

Lazarus to talk about "potential legislation concerning a regulatory

framework for promoting Internet openness."

The FCC continues to collect comment on the "third

way" proposal through which the FCC would, on its own dime, try to clarify

that authority by reclassifying broadband transmissions as a Title II common

carrier service while choosing not to apply (forbearing) most of those regs.

But in the face of hefty pushback from Congress--Republican and

Democrat alike--on the "third way," the FCC has also been hosting

discussions about targeted legislation with industry players and

net neutrality advocates, including companies like Google and Skype, on

the other side of the debate.

Among the specific topics of discussion in Tuesday's meeting were

prohibitions on blocking lawful content, discrimination that "materially

harms consumers or competition," disclosure and complaint resolution.

The cable and telco industries want to head off an FCC Title

II reclassification declaratory ruling--the FCC would not need to issue a rulemaking--but

have long argued that legislative network neutrality mandates, particularly a

too-heavy handed nondiscrimination rule, could prevent them from reasonably

managing their networks, discourage investment and actually work against the

broadband deployment that is currently the FCC's prime directive.