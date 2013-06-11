Cable Show 2013: Clyburn -- Cable Does Incredible Job of Connecting Nation

CompleteCoverage: Cable Show 2013

Washington -- After the Cable Show crowd got a wake-up call Tuesday

from the fifes, drums and bugles of the U.S. Army Old Guard Army Fife and Drum

Corps, acting chairwoman Mignon Clyburn took the stage for her first, and

likely only, Cable Show in the big chair, and she came armed with praise for

the industry, as well as a call to action.

"What a phenomenal conference.... You have done an incredible

job of connecting this nation," she told the audience in a brief Q&A with

NCTA president Michael Powell. She pointed out that most of America has access

to broadband, but that the country can't be satisfied with reaching the

majority. Almost a million Americans haven't adopted broadband, she said, adding

that cost and literacy were factors. "There are a whole host of people who

don't see what's in it for them," she said.

Clyburn said it was "phenomenal" that the cable industry was

a big driver of the move of content to the anytime anywhere model.

While Clyburn has been identifying herself as acting

chairwoman, Powell said that technically, there was no such thing. "There is

nothing acting about you in my mind," he said.

Convention cochair Abbe Raven introduced Clyburn with the

observation that after nearly 80 years, "we can say there is a woman running

the FCC." Powell echoed the historic note, saying she had been an "exemplar" to

men as well as women because of her achievement. He asked her what that

achievement meant to her. Clyburn said she thought about her grandmother, who

was not allowed a full education "due to the laws of the land" at the time, but

always encouraged her.

Powell pointed to the president's announcement of agoal of connecting 99% of students to high-speed broadband within five years

and asked whether she thought Wi-Fi should be part of that equation. She said

"absolutely," and that the solution needed to include both licensed and

unlicensed services. She said it was not going to be possible to hardwire the

entire country and that the goal should be connecting in the most efficient way

possible.

Asked what her agenda would be, Clyburn cited

statutory requirements like measuring video competition and continued work on

incentive auctions, which she said was sucking up a lot of oxygen at the

agency, but in a good way since it would be a win-win for industry and

consumers.