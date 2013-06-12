Cable Show 2013: Cable Can Help Drive Education Revolution

CompleteCoverage: Cable Show 2013

Washington - The

cable industry can play a key role in the transformation of the education

system in this country by providing students and schools access to broadband

technology and devices at students' homes and schools, a panel of cable

operators, technologists and educators said at the closing general session

during the 2013 Cable Show.

U.S. Secretary of

Education Arne Duncan challenged the industry to continue to help the current

administration in its efforts to bring broadband access to every child in the

country, adding that he would also like to see on the state and local level,

school districts spending their already strained budgets more efficiently.

Duncan added that

states spend between $7 billion and $9 billion per year on textbooks, adding

that most districts are engaged in seven-year textbook adoption cycles, meaning

that some districts purchase a new science book every seven years.

Click

