Cable Show 2013: Cable Can Help Drive Education Revolution
Washington - The
cable industry can play a key role in the transformation of the education
system in this country by providing students and schools access to broadband
technology and devices at students' homes and schools, a panel of cable
operators, technologists and educators said at the closing general session
during the 2013 Cable Show.
U.S. Secretary of
Education Arne Duncan challenged the industry to continue to help the current
administration in its efforts to bring broadband access to every child in the
country, adding that he would also like to see on the state and local level,
school districts spending their already strained budgets more efficiently.
Duncan added that
states spend between $7 billion and $9 billion per year on textbooks, adding
that most districts are engaged in seven-year textbook adoption cycles, meaning
that some districts purchase a new science book every seven years.
