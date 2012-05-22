Cable Show 2012: Genachowski Praises Cable for Wi-Fi Efforts

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski lent his support to a cable

industry effort to share Wi-Fi hot spots, said the FCC had real concerns about

broadcasters conducting joint retrans negotiations via shared services

agreements and gave cable operators a shout-out for their broadband build-outs,

particularly with the speed boosts from Docsis 3.0.

The chairman also said he had no problem with cable

operators and others experimenting with usage-based pricing, pointing out that

the result can be lower prices for those using less bandwidth.

That came in a conversation between Genachowski and NCTA

President and former FCC Chairman Michael Powell at the Cable Show in Boston

Tuesday morning.

Talking about the open retransmission consent rulemaking

proposal, the chairman said: "One of the things that has come up in the

proceeding that is getting closer attention at the FCC is shared services

agreements."

He said that while it was perfectly proper for broadcasters

to seek compensation for their programming, what was more problematic was that

in addition to negotiating retrans for a "permissible" duopoly, a

shared services agreement "all of a sudden [means] it is three stations

negotiating together for retrans. That raises real issues and it is something

we are looking at closely at the FCC."

Powell said he appreciated that attention, but added that

maybe Congress might find a way to accommodate those and other issues in a

rethinking of the 1996 Communications Act. Various legislators have signaled

that might be on the docket for 2013.

Usage-based broadband pricing has been under the microscope

as of late. Comcast just last week moved from a hard cap and cut-off policy to

a more flexible approach, though that did not assuage usage-based pricing

critics. But just as the chairman was apparently not allied with those who

criticized the Wi-Fi sharing deal as an example of reduced competition, he was

not joining those who slam the industry over usage-based pricing.

Powell pointed out that cable operators were wrestling with

getting that pricing right, the idea being to balance funding investment in

their networks with being fair to consumers and consistent with the law.

Genachowski said business model innovation is very

important, particularly in "new areas" like broadband. He said he has

never shared the point of view that there was "only one permissible

pricing model for broadband." That was the same view that was at odds with

the FCC's decision under Genachowski not to treat differential pricing as a

violation of Internet openness rules.

"We said that usage-based pricing could be a healthy

and beneficial part of the ecosystem," he said. "It could help drive

efficiency in networks, increase consumer choice and increase fairness,"

the fairness being that it could lower prices for some consumers.

"Experimentation with those goals in mind is completely appropriate,"

he said.

On the need for speed, the chairman pointed out that only

three years ago, about 12% of broadband networks were able to deliver broadband

of at least 10-20 Megabits, while today, with the roll-outs of Docsis 3.0, about

80% of subs have access to speeds of 100 Mbps or more. He pointed out that the

FCC had a goal of 100 Mbps to 100 million by 2020, and that with cable's Docsis

3.0 efforts, "we are well on our way to hitting that goal."

Powell also pointed out that cable has increased its speeds

by 900% in the past decade.

Powell framed his question on the pace of broadband build-outs

skillfully, asking whether, under his chairmanship, the combination of

government and industry efforts had produced satisfactory results. The chairman

said it was "moving in the right direction," and went on to praise

mobile broadband innovation and leadership before circling back to the wired

medium, which Powell pointed out had built out to 93% of the country.

Genachowski said he was not sure what the role of mobile

broadband would play in the broadband ecosystem, because it wasn't clear what

speeds people would want.

The chairman said one of the very exciting facets of

wireless is Wi-Fi, which he called one area where cable was making a big

impact. "Cable has been leading the way in innovating around Wi-Fi,"

he said, said, giving a shout-out to the announcement by Comcast, Bright House,

Time Warner Cable, Cablevision and Cox that they were coming up with a Wi-Fi

standard that would allow their subs to share some 50,000 Wi-Fi hot spots.

Genachowski said he was pleased they were offering their

customers that roaming capability. "I think that is great," he said.

Powell asked whether cable Wi-Fi had an important role in relieving the

spectrum crunch by helping offload traffic, getting it off the towers and into

the ground. "Absolutely," said the chairman. That could be a big part

of the solution, he said, though he also said that in a sense that mobile

congestion was a problem the country wanted to have, because it stemmed from an

explosion of innovative apps and consumer desire for service.

He said the government did not anticipate that hunger, and

would have to look harder at freeing up government spectrum. And perhaps for

the first time, he did not give a shout-out to reverse incentive auctions when

pitching the need for more spectrum, though that is primarily a broadcaster

issue. He did not talk about inefficient users of spectrum or anyone hoarding

spectrum -- a charge leveled by some against cable and telco companies. He did

talk about sharing government spectrum and freeing up more of that. But he

focused on the positive. "We have a spectrum crunch because incredible

people in this country have innovated exciting apps, people are using them and

they are hungry to use them everywhere, anytime, anywhere."

What Powell and Genachowski agreed was not so great was the

broadband adoption rate. Approximately two-thirds of the population do not

subscribe to broadband service at home. "That isn't anywhere near good

enough," said the chairman. He praised the cable industry's efforts to

bridge that gap, including Cox's early initiatives, Comcast's Internet

Essentials program and the Connect2Compete government-industry partnership.

He said the cable industry offering low-cost ($9.85 a month)

broadband to low-income homes with school-aged children was "a big

deal" and commended the cable industry for "stepping up." They

also agreed that digital literacy was a problem, with the chairman taking the

opportunity to announce that the Ad Council has agreed to help with the

adoption/literacy effort, launching a multilingual PSA campaign on broadband

adoption in January. The council will be seeking commitments of airtime and Web

ad space from cable and broadcast outlets for the campaign.

It was clearly a mutual admiration society between the

current and former FCC chairmen. While Genachowski had essentially nothing but

positive things to say about cable, Powell praised Genachowski as a tenacious

and honorable leader, advancing a broadband plan that can provide a platform

for every citizen to achieve the American dream, and helping bring about

Universal Service Fund reforms, which Powell admitted he had tried, but failed,

to achieve. "I think you have struck the proper balance," said

Powell, adding that he thought it one of the chairman's "crowning achievements."

Genachowski praised the other commissioners and the cable

industry for supporting that reform.