Cable, Satellite Ops Seek Congressional Review of Retrans

Looks like cable is opening a two-front war on the retrans

system as currently constituted.

According to a copy of a letter being sent to the House and

Senate Commerce Committees from Time Warner, Cablevision, Dish, DirecTV,

Cablevision, the American Cable Association and others, cable and satellite

operators want the committees to take a new look at the Cable Act and

retransmission consent in light of what they say is the current imbalance in

favor of broadcasters and a "broken system" in need of repair.

Citing the retrans fights between Cablevision and ABC and

the loss of WABC programming "temporarily" to 3 million consumers

(something on the order of 18.5 hours), they said that the balance of power

that existed in 1992 has shifted and it is consumers who are caught in the

crosshairs.

The companies, which are mostly the same ones signing onto a

petition asking the FCC to "fix" retrans as well, say that there is a

difference between asking the government to step into negotiations for cable

channels and TV stations. That

difference, they say, is "the unique government benefits and privileges

conferred on broadcasters that preclude the normal give and take of private

contractual negotiations."

They say those include guaranteed basic tier carriage, exclusivity

and blackout rules as well as must-carry.

Although, stations that elect must-carry are not negotiating

retrans. The operators suggest must-carry protection could be a government incubator

for future negotiators. "Broadcasters alone have been the beneficiaries of

mandatory carriage rights - must carry - that have allowed them over decades to

grow their audiences through the free use of facilities built by video

providers while at the same time having been granted the freedom to dictate the

terms on which they will allow the retransmission of the same programming that

is available over the air and increasingly over the Internet for free,"

said the companies.

Also signing on to the letter were Charter, Insight,

Mediacom, Suddenlink, Bright House, and OPASTCO, the small telco lobby.

The letter is reprinted in full below:

Dear Chairmen and Ranking Members:

The undersigned serve, or represent companies that serve, over 65 million

video consumers. We write to you today to bring to your attention to, and to

seek your assistance in addressing, the harm that is being caused to those

consumers as a result of increasingly contentious negotiations over the terms

that broadcasters are demanding from multichannel video programming

distributors for retransmission consent. The most recent retransmission consent

dispute, between ABC and Cablevision, resulted in over three million consumers

losing access temporarily to ABC programming. That dispute is just the latest

example of how the retransmission consent regime is broken and in need of

repair, and comes immediately in the wake of similar highly publicized disputes

that occurred at the turn of the year. During the impasse between ABC and

Cablevision, over 70 state legislators and a number of Members of Congress

raised concerns about the impact retransmission consent-related service

disruptions and threats of such disruptions are having on consumers.

Congress gave broadcasters retransmission consent rights in 1992 as part of

a regulatory scheme that was intended to ensure the broadest availability of

broadcast programming to the public. The video marketplace is dramatically

different today on the distribution side with MVPDs competing with one another

in nearly every community nationwide. These changes in the market are allowing

broadcasters to wield the very government protections meant to preserve access

to the public in order to threaten to deny - or actually deny - their signals

to consumers as a tactic to increase their profits.

Not surprisingly, the broadcasters would prefer that Congress and the

Federal Communications Commission stay on the sidelines and leave consumers

helpless in the face of such brinkmanship tactics. But that argument - and the

related argument that negotiations for the carriage of broadcast stations

should be treated no differently than negotiations for non-broadcast

programming services like the NFL Network or the Discovery Channel - ignores

the unique government benefits and privileges conferred on broadcasters that

preclude the normal give and take of private contractual negotiations.

As a result of these government benefits, broadcasters alone enjoy channel

location and tier placement guarantees that maximize their access to viewers,

and broadcasters alone are guaranteed undue leverage in carriage negotiations

by virtue of a detailed set of program exclusivity and blackout rules.

Additionally, broadcasters alone have been the beneficiaries of mandatory

carriage rights - must carry - that have allowed them over decades to grow

their

audiences through the free use of facilities built by video providers while

at the same time having been granted the freedom to dictate the terms on which

they will allow the retransmission of the same programming that is available

over the air and increasingly over the Internet for free.

Congress was aware of the fact that retransmission consent could, if

abused, lead to higher prices for consumers or service interruptions. But

Congress believed that these risks could and would be managed by the Federal

Communications Commission. Unfortunately, as recent events confirm, the balance

of power that existed in 1992 has shifted and it is consumers who are caught in

the crosshairs. It is time to consider how to restore balance to the unique

retransmission consent process and take steps to protect consumers against

either seeing access to broadcast signals priced out of their reach or having

that access denied to them.

We respectfully urge you and other Members of Congress to carefully examine

the circumstances that have resulted in the current imbalance in retransmission

consent negotiations. We stand ready to assist you in whatever way possible in

taking the necessary steps to ensure that, in the future, retransmission

consent benefits those Congress intended for it to serve: the American people.

Signatories to the letter pointed out that they represented

65 million viewers. They also included seven of the top 10 multichannel video

providers plus some 900 smaller cable providers represented by the ACA.

"The unintended consequences of pay TV providers

attacking the free-market-based retransmission consent model could be the

demise of local programming," said National Association of Broadcasters

spokesman Dennis Wharton. "Modest retransmission consent revenues help

local TV stations fund news operations, community service and life-saving

weather information that viewers across America rely on every day.

Vertically-integrated cable operators routinely compensate each other for their

own less-watched cable-owned networks while raking in profit increases five

times the amount of their programming costs. To see billion-dollar pay TV

companies asking for government intervention to protect their exorbitant

profits is just plain wrong."