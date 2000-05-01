Trending

Cable Positive gets new chief

Cable AIDS charity Cable Positive has tapped a health-care and public-affairs veteran as its new chief. Steve Villano was named executive director, replacing Molly McAuliffe, who left the group in February. Villano was most recently vice president of corporate affairs for Episcopal Health Services and has served as a consultant on communications and marketing issues to Cornell University, Downstate Medical Center and Long Island Cares.