Cable Ops, Verizon: T-Mobile Swap Makes SpectrumCo Deal Even More Consumer-Friendly

Cable operators and Verizon argued on Tuesday that the

impact of the proposed Verizon–T-Mobile spectrum swap on the proposed Verizon–SpectrumCo

deal will be to make it even more consumer-friendly and give the government

even less reason to take issue with it.

In its comments to the FCC, which extended the comment

period to July 10 on the SpectrumCo deal, Verizon Wireless, SpectrumCo and Cox

Wireless said that the T-Mobile swap can only enhance the public interest

benefits and will "underscore the effectiveness of the Commission's

secondary markets policies," while mitigating concerns the SpectrumCo deal

would be putting too much spectrum in one company's hands.

And in case there were any doubt that Verizon's T-Mobile

deal was partly a way to boost its chances of snagging cable spectrum, the

parties laid it on the table. "[T]he T-Mobile transaction further

undermines spectrum aggregation claims made by some parties in the

SpectrumCo–Cox proceeding." But they also argue that there is public

interest benefit to the deal regardless of the separate Verizon–T-Mobile deal.

"The SpectrumCo–Cox and T-Mobile transactions

demonstrate that the secondary market for spectrum can work to efficiently put

existing spectrum into the hands of parties that can put it to use to serve

customers and to expand and enhance 4G LTE mobile broadband services -- but

only if the Commission promptly approves transactions like these," they

wrote.

Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Bright House (SpectrumCo) and

Cox (a former SpectrumCo partner) have said they were not going to build out a

standalone competitive wireless network with the advanced wireless spectrum

they bought at auction, so selling it to Verizon, they argue, is a way to get

it back in circulation ASAP.