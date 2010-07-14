Cable Ops On Set Tops: Don't Fence Us In

Cable

operators say the FCC is on the right track in seeking a navigation device that

brings together various forms of content, but suggests it is risking locking in

set-top standards that could threaten the very flexibility and innovation FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski promotes.

In

comments in the FCC's Notice of Inquiry (NOI) into creating a navigation device

that would wed on-line and traditional video delivery, the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association said it was crucial that the commission

"leave industry with the flexibility to test and use diverse solutions

that can adapt to rapid changes in technology, competition, and consumer

demand." NCTA warned against

"premature standardization," and artificial restraints in the guise

of "common reliance."

It

went so far as to say the FCC was, "to some extent," (it did not say

to what extent), "the NOI suggests unworkable (and unlawful) elements of

disaggregation and disintermediation of the cable business."

While

it said that the FCC was trying for the right outcome, the group also suggested

its aim was far off. The notice of inquiry, said NCTA, "fails to account

for how constraining innovation will harm consumers, how data is actually

delivered to devices, how devices interact back with the network, how the

integrity of programming and advertising is protected, how the distribution of commercial

video content is secured through licenses, and the role that intellectual

property plays in shaping architectures."

The

FCC's goal in the inquiry, launched last April, is to come up with a

"gateway" platform that works with all multichannel video providers

and that will "spur innovation, draw users to broadband, and change how

people perceive and use broadband."

That

inquiry is the first step toward implementing the FCC national broadband plan

of opening up the market for access to MVPD service and uniting access to

broadband and traditional video delivery. The FCC sees that as a way to drive

broadband adoption since 99% of homes have TV's, while more like 75%-80% have

computers.