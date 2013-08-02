Cable Ops, Others Form ITFA Coalition

A new group has formed to push for disallowing taxes on

Internet access and sales.

There has been a moratorium on such taxes since passage of

the Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA) in 1998, and expires unless renewed, which

it has been three times. It is up for renewal again next year. Sens. Ron Wyden

(D-Ore.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) have introduced a bill, theInternet Tax Freedom Forever Bill, which would make the moratorium

permanent.

To get behind that effort, The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, along with wireless companies, individual cable

operator powerhouses -- Comcast, Cox and Time Warner Cable -- Amazon and others

have formed the ITFA Coalition, whose mission is described as to "maintain

and grow consumer access to the Internet and Internet commerce by ensuring that

consumer purchases of Internet access remain free from taxation and goods and

services sold over the Internet are not subject to multiple and discriminatory

taxation." Specifically that means keeping the net free of state and local

taxes on Internet taxes and multiple taxes on Internet sales.

Coalition members also include AT&T,

CenturyLink, CTIA: The Wireless Association, Information Technology and

Innovation Foundation, National Black Chamber of Commerce, National Taxpayers

Union, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association, Taxpayers Protection Alliance,

T-Mobile, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, US Telecom, and Verizon.