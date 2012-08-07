Cable Ops to FCC: Don't Rush ISP-Based USF Contributions

The American Cable Association and the National Cable and

Telecommunications Association were on the same page when it comes to reforming

the contribution side of the Universal Service Fund, which is that the current

system is in need of repair, but said it should not rush into a broadband

remake. Google countered that the FCC should take the plunge, but confine that

expansion to ISPs.

The fund is paid into by telecom companies to subsidize

telecom service in hard-to-reach (thus uneconomical) areas. The FCC is

migrating the subsidies from traditional phone to broadband, and is looking to

expand the contribution base to broadband as well.

In reply comments to the FCC's USF contribution reform rulemaking,

ACA asked the FCC on Monday to focus on relieving smaller operators -- the ones

it represents -- of burdens under the current Universal Service Fund

contribution regime, and to collect more data on the cost-benefits of

broadening the contribution base to include broadband revenue.

ACA says it is "premature" to expand the

assessable contribution base to include ISP service because it could work

against the broadband expansion and adoption the FCC is trying to stimulate.

ACA also opposes increasing assessments for faster tiers of service.

"There are simply too many unknowns for the FCC to leap to

make broadband service assessable and to make any assessment increase with

higher-performing tiers of service, especially if such an assessment

discourages adoption and the deployment of networks with higher-performing

broadband services," said ACA president Matt Polka in a statement.

In its filing, NCTA also said that the current contribution

methodology is flawed, but said there is no consensus for how to reform it.

"While some immediate fixes to the current contribution regime may be

accomplished in the short term, there is a need for further discussions between

the commission and all affected parties before major changes to the

current system should be enacted," NCTA said.

Google is one of the companies pushing hard to expand the

contribution base to include broadband, but it says that should not extend to

"innovative Internet applications and services," which it says would

"undermine their enormous economic and social benefits."

NCTA used most of its reply comments to warn that taking a

cut of their ISP revenues could hurt the Connect2Compete initiative, in which

major cable operators have agreed to offer low-cost broadband to low-income

families. NCTA says that levying additional charges on broadband will affect

adoption.

Google counters that the FCC should reject those arguments.

"All recent broadband data show an inexorable trend of increased broadband

deployment and uptake that will not be impacted by a modest assessment on

broadband Internet access services," said Google.

Both NCTA and its largest member, Comcast, in a separate

filing, told the FCC that whatever it does, it needs to treat competing

services -- which would include VoIP, instant messaging, emails, and other

Google staples -- in a competitively neutral manner, regardless of technology.

Which means tax them, too.

Google argues that to the extent those technologies rely on

underlying telecom service, they already contribute indirectly to USF.