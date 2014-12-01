Cable Ops to FCC: DBS Needs Per-Sub Fee

The American Cable Association and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association continued its pitch this week to have the FCC require DBS providers to pay what ACA says is its fair share of regulatory fees.

That came in comments to the FCC, which is on the same page.

Back in September, the FCC adopted a number of changes to how it collects regulatory fees ($339,844.00 for 2014) from MVPDs, broadcasters and others. As part of that, it also adopted a further notice of proposed rulemaking, the proposal being to start charging DBS operators a per-sub fee, as it does cable operators. Satellite companies now pay a per-license fee.

