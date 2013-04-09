Cable Ops Express Concerns Over Set-Top Energy Efficiency Standard

Larger cable operators told the Department of Energy Tuesday

that it should stop ignoring the "landmark" Consumer Electronics

Association/MVPD set-top box energy efficiency agreement and not try to

supplant market forces with its own standard, while smaller ops said that if

DOE does come up with its own standard, it should take smaller ops' particular

challenges into account.

In comments to DOE, the National Cable and

Telecommunications Association said that the department should first give that

agreement, strucklast December, a chance to work since DOE's rules prohibit new energy

conservation standards unless they would result in better results than produced

by market forces and nonregulatory approaches, which would include voluntary

industry agreements.

"Just the first phase of its commitments when fully

realized will result in annual residential electricity savings of at least $1.5

billion, reducing carbon emissions by the equivalent of four power plants

annually, years before any DOE rules could take effect," NCTA said.

NCTA essentially conceded that there is not much of a retail

market for the boxes, which it used in this case to help make its case against

the standard.

NCTA argued that while DOE usually comes up with its own

test procedures to provide guidance to consumers, "set-top boxes are not

consumer products covered by the Energy Policy and Conservation Act"

because "nearly all set-top boxes are purchased by a multichannel video

programming distributor ('MVPD'), not by consumers."

In separate comments, the American Cable Association says it

is all for energy efficiency, but that DOE's proposal that cable operators

would have to test their boxes would be an undue burden on the smaller

operators it represents.

"The success of DOE's mission to spur the development

and deployment of more energy-efficient set-top boxes depends on its ability to

leverage industry's expertise and capabilities," said ACA. "Requiring

small cable operators to set up elaborate testing facilities and hire expert

engineers to test the energy use of scores of small-scale software

configurations would not meaningfully contribute to this success. It would,

however, impose significant costs on the segment of the industry that can least

afford them."

ACA suggested that if DOE does go ahead with its own

standard, it require the hardware manufacturer to do the testing and not define

manufacturer as any party that loads software onto a set-top.

"Most small cable operators do not have the

technical, financial, or operational resources to perform energy-usage testing

on set-top boxes, let alone to do so each and every time they make a new

variation in software," said ACA.