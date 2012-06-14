Cable Operators: OVDs Are Not MVPDs

Cable operators told the FCC again that it should define

MVPD as the combination of multiple video programming streams and the

transmission path, which would mean legacy regs like program access and carriage

and exclusivity would not apply to online video distributors (OVDs).

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association madethat point clear in its initial comments to the FCC May 14,

and nothing in the ensuing comment period has changed its mind.

In its reply comments, filed Wednesday, NCTA said that the

definition of MVPD depends on the definition of channel -- NCTA's response is

to the FCC's request for comment on the definitions of both as they related to

a program access complaint filed by over-the-top provider Sky Angel against

Discovery.

Congress was clear about its definition of channel, says

NCTA. In the Communications Act, it defines a channel as "a portion of the

electromagnetic frequency spectrum which is used in a cable system and which is

capable of delivering a television channel (as television channel is defined by

the Commission by regulation)."

The cable trade group says Congress' definition in the

statute "makes clear that a â€˜channel' of video programming is not the

programming itself but the physical transmission path used to deliver that

programming."

To define it otherwise, they say, would result in

"expansive regulation of the Internet" and conferring rights and

obligations on online entities the FCC does not track or license, may not have

physical facilities in the U.S. and which "were never intended to be the

subjects of such regulations."