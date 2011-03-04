Cable Operators Applaud FCCRetrans Move

Cable companies generally had nice things to say about the

FCC's retrans reform proposal, even if it did not grant them the arbitration

and standstill-agreement help many had been seeking.

"The FCC's Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking is an important

first step for consumers, because it recognizes that consumers are the ones who

are harmed when programming is pulled - or threatened to be pulled - from cable

systems," said Tom Rutledge, Cablevision's Chief Operating Officer, in a

statement. "The FCC has signaled its plans to examine certain broadcaster

practices in retransmission consent negotiations - including the impacts

of Most Favored Nation agreements and exactly what it means for a broadcaster

to negotiate in ‘good faith.'"

But Cablevision has its own wish list that it can be

expected to push in comments on the FCC's just-launched notice of proposed rulemaking.

Cablevision wants the FCC to prevent the bundling of

broadcast station and cable channel negotiations, make retrans fees

public--FCC Commissioner Michael Copps agrees--and prevent price

"discrimination" between cable and satellite providers based on their

size.

If the FCC did that, said Rutledge, there would largely be

no need for the binding arbitration that Cablevision and others had pushed the FCC to mandate for impasses.

The commission did at least raise the issuing of unbundling,

saying in the notice that "several commenters have suggested that the Commission

should address the ability of broadcasters to condition retransmission consent

on the purchase of other programming services, such as the programming of

affiliated non-broadcast networks," thought it did not propose untying

those bundles.

Time Warner Cable government relations exec Gail MacKinnon

said it was a good day for cable operators and their customers. While she conceded

that they did not get all they wanted, she pointed out that the FCC left open

at least the possibility that commenters could change their mind--it

was framed as a tentative conclusion, though FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski seemed pretty sure Thursday that the FCC did not

have the authority to mandate carriage or impose arbitration.

The American Cable Association said that it would have

preferred an Extreme Makeover, FCC style, but like other cable operators,

was buoyed by the FCC action.

"ACA commends the FCC for agreeing that the time has

come to give careful consideration to new TV station carriage rules to ensure they

reflect the market as it exists today and that consumers get to realize the

benefits of real choice and robust competition," said ACA

President Matt Polka.

"Score one for the viewers," was the response

of the American Television Alliance, whose petition for retrans reform the

FCC was responding to. "The FCC's approval of a new rulemaking on

retransmission consent is a big win for all who have demanded reform," the group

said, "including viewers who have been forced to endure more and more

broadcaster blackouts and blackout threats. The Commission is

clearly acknowledging that the current system is broken and that

early 1990s rules must be updated. The NPRM is a good

start toward the goals of balancing the scales and protecting

viewers." ATVA members include ACA and Cablevision.