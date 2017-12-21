Cable ONE's Laulis Joins C-SPAN Board

Cable One President Julie Laulis will succeed Cable ONE executive chairman Tom Might on the board of C-SPAN, the cable industry-backed suite of public service networks.

Laulis was named CEO of Cable ONE earlier this year, succeeding Might. She joined the company in 1999 and before that was with Jones Communications and Hauser Communications.

Might had been a C-SPAN board member since 1995.

The C-SPAN board comprises 15 members and oversees policy and finances but not editorial decisionmaking.

"We're very thankful for Tom's years of service to C-SPAN and we're pleased to welcome Julie to the board," said C-SPAN Founder and Executive Chairman Brian Lamb in a statement. "Tom brought a unique and valuable mid-size operator perspective to our strategic thinking and we look forward to receiving that same level of insight and expertise from Julie."