Cable Nets Pay Homage to AAPI Heritage Month

This month the cable television industry is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with several new programs and initiatives that recognize the contributions of Asian Americans.

This year’s celebration has taken on more significance in light of the recent escalation of hate crimes against AAPI communities across the country, according to industry executives.

“It is critical during this uniquely important time in our society that we spotlight stories about people in the AAPI community who are making an impact and will continue to do so in the future,” Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero said. Throughout the month Fuse is running video interstitials spotlighting four changemakers -- singer/songwriter Dominic Fike, sex therapist and educator Sonalee Rashatwar, writer/comedian Kristina Wong and Congresswoman Grace Meng -- as part of its “Future Asian Pacific History Class of 2021” initiative.

MTV Networks will present a May 21 special, See Us Unite For Change, which will pay tribute to the Asian-American experience. Ken Jeong will host the special, which will air across the MTV Entertainment Networks and also stream on Facebook Watch.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened by the escalation of hate crimes against AAPI communities and stand with them in the fight against xenophobia and bigotry,” said MTV Entertainment Group Chris McCarthy said. “Hate against one of us is hate against all of us and by working together on a global scale, we can help end this senseless violence.”

Other networks celebrating AAPI Heritage Month on air include Cartoon Network, which is spotlighting four kids and the role their families play in shaping their lives as part of its Drawn to Ancestry series of monthly vignettes, and Ovation TV, which will air throughout May a daily, two-hour morning block featuring AAPI stories and talent.