Cable Nets Cover Chris Christie Announcement

CNN and Fox News covered live New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's long-awaited announcement Tuesday (June 30) that he will indeed be running for President in 2016. In addition, PBS NewsHour live streamed the event.

Christie joins a crowded Republican field, but his announcement provided the Republican presidential candidate news cycle a break from the focus on Donald Trump's insulting remarks about Mexican immigrants.

Christie was once anticipated to be the brash, shoot-from-the-hip candidate in the field—"the bull in the Washington china shop," as CNN's John King put it—but Trump has "trumped" that with his early, take no prisoners, style, one analyst pointed out on CNN Tuesday following the announcement.

Within seconds of the televised and streamed announcement, the Democratic party had fired off a series of Tweets attacking the candidate's record as governor.