Cable ISPs Hammer Title II Decision

Related: Divided FCC Votes To Reclassify ISPs Under Title II

Related: Hill Hails, Pans Title II

Cable's Internet service providers were quick to blast the Federal Communications Commission over its 3-2 party-line vote to reclassify Internet access as a telecom service subject to some Title II regulation.

“Today, the FCC took one of the most regulatory steps in its history," said Michael Powell, president of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, who was FCC chairman in 2002 when the commission classified ISPs as an information service not subject to Title II common-carrier regs.

"[The FCC] began regulating the Internet, abruptly abandoning a bipartisan national commitment to limited government involvement that has reigned for decades," Powell said, adding that it was time for Congress to step in.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.